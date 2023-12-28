Previous
From one flower to the next by ludwigsdiana
From one flower to the next

he seemed to be watching out for his mate, but she stayed in the next bush.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

gloria jones ace
Perfect!
December 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so shiny!
December 28th, 2023  
amyK ace
Wonderful focus
December 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
She’s playing hard to get. Lovely capture.
December 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
The colours are beautiful
December 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
He is such a colourful bird
December 28th, 2023  
