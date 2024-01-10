Previous
He heard me by ludwigsdiana
stopped grazing and lifted his head. It is a female with him but seems to be quite a young one according to the size of the horns.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
*lynn
Wow! incredible horns
January 10th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
At first glance I thought NO WAY those are real with those humongous horns but they are! I hope there was a big fence between you and them!
January 10th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
those horns just seem to defy gravity don't they
January 10th, 2024  
Babs
The horns look as though they could do some damage
January 10th, 2024  
