Previous
Photo 2555
He heard me
stopped grazing and lifted his head. It is a female with him but seems to be quite a young one according to the size of the horns.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8540
photos
305
followers
156
following
700% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
ugandan-ankole-cattle
*lynn
ace
Wow! incredible horns
January 10th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
At first glance I thought NO WAY those are real with those humongous horns but they are! I hope there was a big fence between you and them!
January 10th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
those horns just seem to defy gravity don't they
January 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
The horns look as though they could do some damage
January 10th, 2024
