Previous
Photo 2578
Mother and child
one of the first sightings on our almost 3 hour game drive in the afternoon of arrival.
I am used to seeing them close to where we live and have learned so much about zebra behaviour on this drive.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
4
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8632
photos
308
followers
157
following
706% complete
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2574
2576
2575
2583
2577
895
2578
2584
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
zebra-inverdoorn
Brian
ace
Wonderful capture.
February 2nd, 2024
amyK
ace
This is terrific; super focus and dof
February 2nd, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
So good Diane. I love this. How beautiful they are.
February 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful to see, beautiful shot! Love it…
February 2nd, 2024
