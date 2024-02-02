Previous
Mother and child by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2578

Mother and child

one of the first sightings on our almost 3 hour game drive in the afternoon of arrival.

I am used to seeing them close to where we live and have learned so much about zebra behaviour on this drive.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brian ace
Wonderful capture.
February 2nd, 2024  
amyK ace
This is terrific; super focus and dof
February 2nd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
So good Diane. I love this. How beautiful they are.
February 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see, beautiful shot! Love it…
February 2nd, 2024  
