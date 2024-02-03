Previous
Always a wonderful sight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2579

Always a wonderful sight

to see the rhinos, especially with a bay. What I don't like to see is their cut off horns which unfortunately has become a necessity.

Last year 448 rhinos were poached in SA. The common reason beind to meet the high demand for their horns in Asian countries.

It is predominantly used in Traditional Chines Medicine but also as a sign of wealth and prosperity.

3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
