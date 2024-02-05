Previous
The shy ones by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2581

The shy ones

who would just not come out of the water! The ranger said that they never came out on windy days and it was very windy on that day.

Apparently, the water was just deep enough for them to be walking on the bottom. We did see some interaction between a mum and her baby but one could barely make them out.

I was not to diassapointed as I have seen hippos often before.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
707% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise