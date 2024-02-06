Sign up
Previous
Photo 2582
The only one we saw
as they were all too far away.
I was not happy with our ranger as she did not want to go to where the others including the giraffes were. She said she would be cutting off their route which I thought was rather silly.
In fact she was a pretty poor game ranger and not really interested in showing us much.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
inverdoorn-elephant
Kathy A
ace
Such a shame you didn't get the expected experience. Glad you saw an elephant though
February 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a shame especially when you were trying to get photos too
February 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh dear! This elephant seems a bit shy!
February 6th, 2024
