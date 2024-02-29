Previous
The last yawn by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2605

The last yawn

and he did have teeth! Someone mentioned last week it seemed that he had none ;-)

So that ends our trip to Inverdoorn, I hope it was not too boring for some of you. Thanks for taking part in our game drive.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Annie D ace
Loved seeing your photos from Inverdoorn
February 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Loved this….
February 29th, 2024  
