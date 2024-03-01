Sign up
Photo 2606
Flamingo Friday
There is quite a huge lake in Somrset West which is only about 15 minutes from hre we live.
It is normally filled with flamingos but they are very far away.
With our drought, the lake had dried up and there is only a small piece with water.
I walked all the way to the waters edge to try and get some shots, as the birdlife there was amazing. Stilltoo far away for my 300mm lens
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
flamingos-and-others
