Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2617
Gizmo was not interested
to go to the people waiting for him to come and have his photo taken.
Normally at eagle encounters everyone gets a little platform where the birds come and sit on.
The trainer puts a piece of chicken on it so that the birds fly there and eat it.
Gizmo could not be bothered.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8788
photos
304
followers
140
following
716% complete
View this month »
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
Latest from all albums
2613
933
934
2622
2616
2614
2617
2615
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spotted-eagle-owl
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot of Gizmo
March 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
He must be sick of performing!
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close