Photo 1076
Boy has it turned cold here!
To give the Red Bishop a Christmassy feel, I upped the saturation and put a snow texture over him. Wishing everyone a wonderful festive season and hearts filled with love and joy.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Diana Ludwigs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3239
photos
231
followers
170
following
Tags
redbishop-does-christmas
