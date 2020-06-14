Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1248
White eye
with a bit of texture from Topaz Studio.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th May 2020 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-eye-texture
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect texture choice
June 14th, 2020
Margo
ace
very nice
June 14th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I think he's posing for your good processing!
June 14th, 2020
