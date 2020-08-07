Sign up
Photo 1302
Pincushion
Such unusual looking flowers starting to pop all over now. This is in my front garden.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
pincushion-garden
Annie D
ace
such a beautiful flower - and a bee to top it off :)
August 7th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
wow -
August 7th, 2020
