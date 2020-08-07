Previous
Next
Pincushion by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1302

Pincushion

Such unusual looking flowers starting to pop all over now. This is in my front garden.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
such a beautiful flower - and a bee to top it off :)
August 7th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
wow -
August 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise