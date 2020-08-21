Sign up
Photo 1316
Pincushions
just about the only flowers that are still flowerin in the garden now.
21st August 2020
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3959
photos
259
followers
190
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Latest from all albums
1323
1314
1317
1315
1324
1318
1325
1316
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
23rd July 2020 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pincushions-front-street-view
Kathy A
ace
These are lovely
August 21st, 2020
Monique
ace
SO beautiful
August 21st, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Such interesting flowers, so unique!
August 21st, 2020
