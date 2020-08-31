Previous
Strawberries by ludwigsdiana
Strawberries

This is where they grow all year round. When it gets too cold, the rows are covered with the foil that is rolled up on the sides.
Diana

PhylM-S ace
the depth and leading rows! Great shot.
August 31st, 2020  
