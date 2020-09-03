Sign up
Photo 1329
Dietes
here today and gone tomorrow. It always amazes me that they all bloom together and die together a few days later. I have about 30 in the garden as not much else grows well on our clay.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd August 2020 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
indigenous-iris-dietes
Wyomingsister
Well, it couldn't be more lovely even if their beauty is fleeting! I think they are gorgeous! Thank you for sharing this beautiful photo!
September 3rd, 2020
