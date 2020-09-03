Previous
Dietes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1329

Dietes

here today and gone tomorrow. It always amazes me that they all bloom together and die together a few days later. I have about 30 in the garden as not much else grows well on our clay.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Wyomingsister
Well, it couldn't be more lovely even if their beauty is fleeting! I think they are gorgeous! Thank you for sharing this beautiful photo!
September 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
