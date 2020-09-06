Sign up
Photo 1332
Mrs Weaver adding the finishing touches
The wind was blowing and she was swaying, plus others leaves in the way. So not very clear, but I still like it.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
14th August 2020 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mrs-weaver-decorating.
Diana
ace
@shutterbug49
sorry Debbie, I posted the wrong one ;-)
September 6th, 2020
