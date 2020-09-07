Previous
Released from her cage by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1333

Released from her cage

this female white Lion lives on Vredenheim where they have quite a few big cats living fenced in. I was there just before feeding time, so they were all lying around waiting. I had to remove quite a bit of fence and find PS absolutely amazing!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Terrific edit to replace the background. The lioness is a beauty.
September 7th, 2020  
