Previous
Next
Blossoms and texture by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1352

Blossoms and texture

I was surprised to see this gnarly old stem with these lovely blossoms.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fab mix of textures and colours!
September 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
September 26th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Love the color and contrasting textures
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise