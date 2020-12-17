Previous
Someone needed a kiss by ludwigsdiana
Someone needed a kiss

but was a bit too tall for us. This giraffe was sniffing away at the females, and seemed to be enjoying himself ;-)
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow those lips!
December 17th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Love this closeup!! And we can see his tongue too.
December 17th, 2020  
bruni ace
What a close up,
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
