Photo 1536
Fish Eagle
I found this shot taken earlier and decided to edit and post it. Taken at Eagle Encounters.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4619
photos
283
followers
227
following
420% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th December 2020 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lovey-bird-in-a-cage
PhylM-S
ace
That eye is magnificent.
March 29th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Love that eye!
March 29th, 2021
moni kozi
Beautiful shot!
March 29th, 2021
