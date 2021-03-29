Previous
Fish Eagle by ludwigsdiana
Fish Eagle

I found this shot taken earlier and decided to edit and post it. Taken at Eagle Encounters.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
PhylM-S ace
That eye is magnificent.
March 29th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Love that eye!
March 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Beautiful shot!
March 29th, 2021  
