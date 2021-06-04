Previous
Next
A thirsty Elephant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1603

A thirsty Elephant

taken in March at Botlierskop. I took way too many photos trying out the Tamron 18-400. Bob
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
439% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely triptych, must be wonderful to see these magnificent beasts in the wild.
June 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise