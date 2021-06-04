Sign up
Photo 1603
A thirsty Elephant
taken in March at Botlierskop. I took way too many photos trying out the Tamron 18-400. Bob
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4820
photos
289
followers
232
following
439% complete
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1603
1610
1602
1604
1611
1605
1603
1612
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
wonderful-experience-with-katja
Babs
ace
Lovely triptych, must be wonderful to see these magnificent beasts in the wild.
June 4th, 2021
