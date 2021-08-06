Previous
Blooming in winter by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1666

Blooming in winter

I saw this Magnolia in a corner behind the garden center. They are obviously blooming much too early and did not seem to be for sale. There were so many distractions that I had to use a texture.
6th August 2021

Diana

