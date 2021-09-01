Previous
Join me on my trip by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1692

Join me on my trip

to the Canola fields in the Overberg. As I mentioned before, it is a very large area where thy mainly grow wheat. Once a year this beautiful valley has pops of bright yellow all over.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

