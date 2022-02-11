Sign up
Photo 1855
Beach shelter
of which I posted a close up a few days ago. Katja and my niece are walking in the distance. I was always lagging behind and had to catch up with them :-)
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
strand-family-beach-walk
Sharon Lee
ace
cool, could also be a bonfire . That sky is amazing
February 11th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful sky with plenty of nice cloud. Nice cloud.
February 11th, 2022
