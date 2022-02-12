Previous
I tried to focus on the photobomber by ludwigsdiana
I tried to focus on the photobomber

but it was too fast for me, so I gave up.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Rob Z ace
It's a nice image anyway with that DOF and composition. :)
February 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
SuperPOV and DOF! The gloss on the petals is very pretty!
February 12th, 2022  
winghong_ho
But the end result is still very surprising.
February 12th, 2022  
