Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1856
I tried to focus on the photobomber
but it was too fast for me, so I gave up.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5779
photos
303
followers
249
following
508% complete
View this month »
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
Latest from all albums
199
1857
1855
1864
200
1856
1858
1865
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th January 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hydrangea-macrophylla
Rob Z
ace
It's a nice image anyway with that DOF and composition. :)
February 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
SuperPOV and DOF! The gloss on the petals is very pretty!
February 12th, 2022
winghong_ho
But the end result is still very surprising.
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close