Photo 1857
Before the colour appeared
I liked the water and fountain.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5781
photos
303
followers
249
following
508% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th January 2022 7:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It is lovely colour though.
February 13th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lovely summery colours
February 13th, 2022
