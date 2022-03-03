Previous
Eyes wide shut by ludwigsdiana
Eyes wide shut

This cute little owl was trying hard to stay awake. Southern White faced Scops Owl

https://youtu.be/qJcBWDCBldY
3rd March 2022

Taffy ace
He looks to be thinking deep thoughts. What a beauty!
March 3rd, 2022  
Jessica C ace
Looks like me most mornings. Great capture!
March 3rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a cutie
March 3rd, 2022  
