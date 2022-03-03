Sign up
Photo 1875
Eyes wide shut
This cute little owl was trying hard to stay awake. Southern White faced Scops Owl
https://youtu.be/qJcBWDCBldY
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
songtitle-83
Taffy
ace
He looks to be thinking deep thoughts. What a beauty!
March 3rd, 2022
Jessica C
ace
Looks like me most mornings. Great capture!
March 3rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a cutie
March 3rd, 2022
