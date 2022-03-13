Previous
Rock Kestrel by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1885

Rock Kestrel

One of the noisiest birds during the show. It kept on having something to say to it's trainer.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Jennifer Eurell ace
It is a magnificent bird.
March 13th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, great detail
March 13th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture. The eagle's eye is very sharp.
March 13th, 2022  
