Ziggy was so happy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1901

Ziggy was so happy

when I went and told him he was on top of the TT. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I will ever land there. It is only due to my wonderful followers and friends who fav'd him. Many thanks from the bottom of my heart :-)
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
winghong_ho
Beautiful and great shot. The bird is lovely.
March 29th, 2022  
