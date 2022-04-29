Previous
Next
This was getting serious now by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1932

This was getting serious now

as Dad stopped soon after this shot and stated to poke the chick on it's head. I don't think it was playing anymore. The upset chick then went off to Mom.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
529% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise