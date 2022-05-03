Sign up
Photo 1936
Chasing Mom
all around the olive trees. Such a little rascal, but fun to watch. Amazing how fast his little legs and wings have developed. I have not seen such behaviour in the last few years. This one seems to be quite a handful.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Tags
spending-too-much-time-watching
moni kozi
ace
Wow! It is quite big already.
May 3rd, 2022
