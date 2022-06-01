Sign up
Photo 1965
Wining and dining at Vergelegen
which was the destination when I spotted the cattle. The wine tasting is on the right with the restaurant straight ahead in front of the Hottentots Holland mountains. The lavender in the foreground unfortunately has finished for the season.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
