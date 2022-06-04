Sign up
Photo 1968
Overlooking the vineyards
as we sat on the terrace having lunch. A favourite venue, quite high on the slopes of the Helderberg with great food and wonderful views
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
hidden-valley-wines
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so neat. So soothing. But for the mountain and lack of clouds, it is a very dutch scene
June 4th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 4th, 2022
Babs
ace
Such straight lines.
June 4th, 2022
