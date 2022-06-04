Previous
Overlooking the vineyards by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1968

Overlooking the vineyards

as we sat on the terrace having lunch. A favourite venue, quite high on the slopes of the Helderberg with great food and wonderful views
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is so neat. So soothing. But for the mountain and lack of clouds, it is a very dutch scene
June 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
June 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
Such straight lines.
June 4th, 2022  
