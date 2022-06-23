Sign up
Photo 1987
The courtyard
looking towards the entrance of Waterford. It is wonderful sitting under those plane trees having lunch or just a glass of wine. The trees are mostly full of birds.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Casablanca
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite composition
June 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
June 23rd, 2022
