A greater view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2067

A greater view

of the long winding national road, up and down hills. Walker Bay and Hermanus far off in the background.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
*lynn ace
beautiful landscape, great curvy road
September 11th, 2022  
