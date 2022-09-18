Sign up
Photo 2074
Something of everything
sheep, water, canola, wheat and Walker Bay with part of the curvy National road on the right.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
overberg
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot,lots to look at
September 18th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
A beautiful patchwork of colours!
September 18th, 2022
