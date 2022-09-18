Previous
Next
Something of everything by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2074

Something of everything

sheep, water, canola, wheat and Walker Bay with part of the curvy National road on the right.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot,lots to look at
September 18th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
A beautiful patchwork of colours!
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise