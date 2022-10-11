Sign up
Photo 2097
Fun in the pool
these two are real water rats, once in it is difficult to get them out.
I am now the proud owner of a canaon100mm lens which my daughter gifted me,
and this is one of the first trial shots with it.
It is so new to me and so different, especially with the focus ring which I am not used to. I will need to practice using it and appreciate any tips and advise.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6742
photos
303
followers
207
following
574% complete
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2104
440
2096
2098
2097
2099
441
2105
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th October 2022 11:13am
Tags
happy-days
Christina
ace
This is a great shot - I think you've nailed it first go :)
October 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great shot - my girls were the same
October 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Happy kiddies, you included :D You are just a big kid with a new toy :D
Have fun with it!
I guess the only tip I could provide would be Practice! Practice! Practice! and... Practice!
October 11th, 2022
