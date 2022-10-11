Previous
Next
Fun in the pool by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2097

Fun in the pool

these two are real water rats, once in it is difficult to get them out.

I am now the proud owner of a canaon100mm lens which my daughter gifted me,
and this is one of the first trial shots with it.

It is so new to me and so different, especially with the focus ring which I am not used to. I will need to practice using it and appreciate any tips and advise.

11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
574% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
This is a great shot - I think you've nailed it first go :)
October 11th, 2022  
Annie D ace
great shot - my girls were the same
October 11th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Happy kiddies, you included :D You are just a big kid with a new toy :D
Have fun with it!
I guess the only tip I could provide would be Practice! Practice! Practice! and... Practice!
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise