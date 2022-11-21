Previous
The tiniest little blooms by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2138

The tiniest little blooms

appropriately named as the whole flower is smaller than confetti.

The Coleonema species is known for their profuse flowering, fine feathery foliage and zesty sweet aroma.

I have this pale pink one, and also a white one.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
Oh my! These are incredibly sweet. Terrific photo
November 21st, 2022  
Dawn ace
They are tiny but beautiful lovely
November 21st, 2022  
Pigeons Farm ace
What a beautiful sight this was when I refreshed my feed. Such a gorgeous flower that you have captured. I love the DOF and Bokeh :)
November 21st, 2022  
Gosia ace
Beautiful bokeh
November 21st, 2022  
