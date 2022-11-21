Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2138
The tiniest little blooms
appropriately named as the whole flower is smaller than confetti.
The Coleonema species is known for their profuse flowering, fine feathery foliage and zesty sweet aroma.
I have this pale pink one, and also a white one.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6906
photos
300
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
confetti-bush
moni kozi
ace
Oh my! These are incredibly sweet. Terrific photo
November 21st, 2022
Dawn
ace
They are tiny but beautiful lovely
November 21st, 2022
Pigeons Farm
ace
What a beautiful sight this was when I refreshed my feed. Such a gorgeous flower that you have captured. I love the DOF and Bokeh :)
November 21st, 2022
Gosia
ace
Beautiful bokeh
November 21st, 2022
