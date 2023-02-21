Sign up
Photo 2230
wabi sabi
with some lovely textures even if they will not last.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7274
photos
313
followers
182
following
Tags
more-dead-than-alive
winghong_ho
It is colorful. I love this tone.
February 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is very nice with great lighting.
February 21st, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Very pretty. Very nice light and colours
February 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
This is exactly how I have felt today, ha ha. It has been so hot and humid here we have nearly been melting. I believe storms are on the way so it should be cooler tomorrow.
February 21st, 2023
