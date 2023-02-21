Previous
wabi sabi by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2230

wabi sabi

with some lovely textures even if they will not last.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Diana

winghong_ho
It is colorful. I love this tone.
February 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is very nice with great lighting.
February 21st, 2023  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Very pretty. Very nice light and colours
February 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
This is exactly how I have felt today, ha ha. It has been so hot and humid here we have nearly been melting. I believe storms are on the way so it should be cooler tomorrow.
February 21st, 2023  
