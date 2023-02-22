Previous
Valentine's roses by ludwigsdiana
Valentine's roses

still looking lovely.

The colour was a bit bright when I received them, fortunately they have turned a lovely tone.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi ace
Those are gorgeous colours!
February 22nd, 2023  
