A walkway to the treatment rooms by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2247

A walkway to the treatment rooms

with so much water, statues and lovely brickwork.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
A very tranquil setting.
March 10th, 2023  
Desi
Wow. Beautiful
March 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and so tranquil , love the harmony in the colour tones of the whole scene , and have I spotted a goldfish in the water!!
March 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
March 10th, 2023  
