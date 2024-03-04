Previous
Blooming like crazy by ludwigsdiana
Blooming like crazy

one of the few that bloom almost all year round. I only have white ones and am quite sorry that I did not get the blue ones too. Now I have no more place for them.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Diana

Lovely
March 4th, 2024  
