Photo 2635
Soon to be red wine
For some reason, a few varieties of grapes were left longer on the vines this year.
It could be because we had no rain and they took longer to develop.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rust-en-vrede-grapes
Dorothy
ace
I’m going to have to get a bottle of red South African wine!!
April 1st, 2024
Wylie
ace
They look very ripe. Our farmers are ripping out vines - costs are not being recovered in the sales price.
April 1st, 2024
