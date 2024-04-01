Previous
Soon to be red wine by ludwigsdiana
Soon to be red wine

For some reason, a few varieties of grapes were left longer on the vines this year.

It could be because we had no rain and they took longer to develop.
1st April 2024

Diana

Dorothy
I’m going to have to get a bottle of red South African wine!!
April 1st, 2024  
Wylie
They look very ripe. Our farmers are ripping out vines - costs are not being recovered in the sales price.
April 1st, 2024  
