One of the few by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2775

One of the few

that came up this year. I have quite a number of these which go dormant after winter.

So that the area does not look bare in summer, I planted some succulents there. It might not have been a good idea.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Very pretty
August 19th, 2024  
