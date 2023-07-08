Previous
Tiny Pink Fungus Among Us by luvmynynix
Tiny Pink Fungus Among Us

15 Days Post Retirement

I try desperately on a daily basis to keep my puppy from eating everything she comes across...in this case a pretty mushroom!
8th July 2023

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
