Security Collar by luvmynynix
17 / 365

Security Collar

16 Days Post Retirement -

My handsome kitty with his tracking collar still on from vacation!
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Laurie

ace
@luvmynynix
Ha! I just realized that I have been here just over a year (a year and three days to be exact) and I'm just now...
5% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
He looks like an aristocrat CAT! Terrific shot of him!
July 11th, 2023  
