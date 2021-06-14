Previous
View from the balcony by maggiemae
Photo 1155

View from the balcony

It wasn't too early - we are winter. But seconds later the sun was too bright!

Mist over the lakeside here at Tekapo
Maggiemae

M. Brutus
Very pretty photo. Interesting compostion, too.
June 15th, 2021  
