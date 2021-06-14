Sign up
Photo 1155
View from the balcony
It wasn't too early - we are winter. But seconds later the sun was too bright!
Mist over the lakeside here at Tekapo
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
4645
photos
240
followers
131
following
316% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
X-T20
Taken
14th June 2021 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunrise
M. Brutus
Very pretty photo. Interesting compostion, too.
June 15th, 2021
