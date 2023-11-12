Sign up
Previous
Photo 1230
Window focus
The scene outside was quite beautiful and I used my big camera to try and get the outside focus. I'm really impressed that it is so clear outside when the front scene is right there.
Even though evening is drawing near, don't pull the curtains!
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
5537
photos
206
followers
99
following
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Views
3
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th November 2023 8:39pm
Tags
window
