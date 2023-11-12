Previous
Window focus by maggiemae
Window focus

The scene outside was quite beautiful and I used my big camera to try and get the outside focus. I'm really impressed that it is so clear outside when the front scene is right there.
Even though evening is drawing near, don't pull the curtains!
Maggiemae

