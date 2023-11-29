Sign up
Previous
Photo 1231
Another rose..
from the same Garden in Timaru. My plant identification says, "Evergreen rose - Rosa Sempervirens. The yellow centre seems to shine on each flower so beautifully.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2023 and life around the world has changed. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is celebrated. ...
Views
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th November 2023 10:11am
Tags
rose
