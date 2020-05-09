Sign up
Photo 368
Prickly Pear 1
Apologies for the harsh light and busy background. So out of practice with my photos. Hoping to get whipped back into shape with my 365 friends!
This is my wild prickly pear. Came up in my yard a few years ago. I just let it go and mow around it. Lots of buds and blooms on it this year. It's precious to me. I love the wild things! LOL!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Tags
yellow
,
cactus
,
pear
,
wild
,
prickly
